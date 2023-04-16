Two girls rescued after getting lost in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two teenage girls were rescued after getting lost Saturday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Several members of the Harlan County Rescue Squad and deputies with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office responded. They said they assembled search teams to cover as much ground as possible.

The girls said they were somewhere on a trail located off from Slope Hollow.

After searching for nearly five hours, one of the deputies found the two girls and the three dogs that belonged to them.

The girls and dogs were safely returned to their family.

