Temperatures tumble behind cold front, tracking gusty winds on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cooler air filters into the mountains as our cold front continues marching east. Temperatures remain below average on Monday, but we are also tracking some gusty winds to start the new work week.

Tonight through Monday night

Spotty showers may linger into this evening, especially east of Highway 15. However, we start to dry out and clear out overnight. Temperatures will also be much cooler. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s. Some patchy frost can not be ruled out on your Monday morning commute, especially in those cooler pockets.

Our stretch of dry weather looks to start on Monday. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds, but it will be breezy. Winds could gust up to 30-40 mph at times. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Into Monday night, we remain dry and mostly clear. Again, temperatures will be chilly. Lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Staying Dry, Breezy and Mild

In the short term, the forecast remains dry, mild and breezy.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Tuesday. A beautiful day is on tap! Highs top out in the upper-60s as a breezy southwesterly wind continues. Low temperatures fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

We remain dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday. Temperatures soar into the upper-70s and lower-80s by Wednesday afternoon. Lows only fall into the mid-to-upper-50s.

Our “copy and paste” forecast continues into Thursday. We stay dry under plenty of sunshine. It will be another warm day across the mountains. Highs top out in the lower-80s. Lows only dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Our Next Weather System

We are tracking our next weather system by Friday. Scattered showers look possible under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures look to reach the lower-70s.

Rain chances also look to stick around into Friday night. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-50s.

