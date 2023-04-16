Sheriff: Woman arrested after intentionally starting house fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office announced a Pineville woman was arrested Thursday after intentionally starting a fire.

Deputy Jody Risner said Rosemary Mosley, 69, started the fire with the intent to destroy or damage the home of Terri and Ronnie Blevins.

During the early morning hours of March 5, fire crews responded to a fire in Jenson Hollow, just off of Highway 221. The fire was contained to one room in the home.

Following an investigation, officials said Mosley was caught on camera starting the fire.

Mosley was arrested and charged with arson, but officials said other warrants were also served for different incidents.

In April of 2021, a woman said Mosley threatened her. In August of 2021, a man said Mosley threatened to “burn his home”.

In September of 2021, officials said Mosley and her husband were driving on Highway 221. They added a woman tried to pass their car in a designated passing zone, but Mosley’s car swerved and would not let the woman pass. Officials said Mosley also tried to run the woman off of the road.

Mosley was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

She was charged with arson, menacing and two counts of terroristic threatening.

