SEKY man arrested after assaulting woman and police officer

Steven Shepherd
Steven Shepherd(Harlan County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 15, 2023
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a woman being assaulted Saturday in Evarts.

Dispatchers said they could hear the woman being assaulted on the phone.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man, and he was aggressive towards them.

Officials said the man, identified as Steven Shepherd, assaulted a deputy as he was arrested.

The woman was taken to Harlan ARH for her injuries.

Shepherd faces multiple charges, including assault, strangulation and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

