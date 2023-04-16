North Carolina group hosts ‘Flood of Hope Spring Festival’ in EKY

Flood of Hope Spring Festival
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several volunteers from beyond the mountains set up in Letcher County on Saturday, aiming to bring hope to flood survivors through the power of song.

“We love being able to encourage and lift people up through song, because sometimes those songs speak to people in ways that words cannot,” said Tonya Horton, half of the singing duo, Nathan and Tonya Horton.

Volunteers from North Carolina gathered at Jenkins High School to host the Flood of Hope Spring Festival.

“We just wanted to have kind of a community event with gospel music and we’ve got inflatables and hotdogs and chips, and we just kind of wanted to love on the community to let them come out and have some fun,” said festival organizer Josh DeHart.

DeHart said he and other volunteers have been in the area numerous times since July, and through this event, he hopes the community knows there are still people out there who want to help.

“It breaks your heart to know that people come in and they stay for the first 90 days then leave and the support from the government or other organizations pull out after 90 days,” said DeHart. “To come in and see that people are still struggling and houses are still not livable, it breaks your heart, and so that’s part of our goal to be able to say, ‘hey we’re still here to help. We care about you, we love you, and we’re still willing to help.’”

Volunteers are aiming to touch lives through their work and through their words.

“You see these people rolling in the mud and they’re covered in mud from head to toe and bringing all these supplies in here, a lot of expensive stuff they brought in; I don’t know if I could actually find the words, but it’s just been overwhelming, very humbling experience,” said Jenkins native and flood relief volunteer John Wyatt.

DeHart added his work in the area is not finished. In the future, he hopes to bring in pastors to help counsel folks who are still struggling following the flood.

