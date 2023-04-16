Missing child found safe in Perry County

Missing Child Found Safe
Missing Child Found Safe(Cassidy Allen)
By Chandler Wilcox and Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities in Perry County confirmed they found a missing child Sunday afternoon.

Perry County Emergency Management said Micah Nix, a 2-year-old boy from the Big Creek area, went missing Sunday morning.

Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Margaret Lane around 10 a.m. to investigate.

After searching around the home, Nix could not be found, so officials started a broader search in the community.

Around 2 p.m., the child was found safe between Margaret Lane and Polly Hollow by volunteers.

He was taken to Hazard ARH to be examined.

“Special thanks to all in the community that volunteered in the search, (which was many), all fire/EMS and law enforcement agencies that assisted,” officials posted on Facebook.

