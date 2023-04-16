EKY quilters make community quilt for flood relief

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood relief efforts are still continuing in several parts of the region, and recently, a group of quilters from across six counties have come together to use their skills to help.

Thirty-three quilters from across the region have collaborated on a community quilt that is being raffled off for flood relief.

Proceeds from the raffle will go toward EKY Mutual Aid, which will be using those funds to help flood survivors get back on their feet.

”It does feel empowering in a way to know that we have skills like quilting that can help fundraise for this and help support our neighbors, and to remember too that it’s part of a long tradition of using quilting and textiles in general for community care,” said Nicole Musgrave, the lead artist in the community quilt project. “I think it’s important to remember that we’re part of a long lineage of doing this kind of thing.”

Musgrave said the raffle has raised more than $1,300 so far.

To enter the raffle, you must make a direct donation to EKY Mutual Aid.

Donations can be made via Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal @ekymutualaid.

Tickets are one for $5 or five for $25. There is no limit as to how many tickets can be purchased.

The Community Quilt Raffle for EKY Mutual Aid will end Monday, April 17, at midnight.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
According to a release, Harlan County head boys basketball coach Michael Jones has stepped down.
Michael Jones named head basketball coach at Clay County
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Steven Shepherd
SEKY man arrested after assaulting woman and police officer
University of Kentucky Police arrested a man known as the “TikTok Trickster” Friday.
‘TikTok Trickster’ arrested in Lexington

Latest News

Rosemary Mosley
Sheriff: Woman arrested after intentionally starting house fire
Truck Fire in Bell County
Truck catches fire on road in Bell Co. KY
Missing Child Found Safe
Missing child found safe in Perry County
Ky. boy receives more than 13 thousand birthday cards
Ky. boy receives more than 13 thousand birthday cards