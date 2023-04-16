City of London hosts Clean Up Day

Clean Up Day
Clean Up Day(City of London)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of London hosted its Clean Up Day on Saturday, inviting people to come out and make the city a little bit cleaner.

“City and county road personnel, along with work-release crews, work continuously to keep litter off the streets. But it’s hard to keep ahead with so much litter being thrown out, which is why we organize a volunteer Clean Up Day every spring,” city officials posted on Facebook.

Around 75 volunteers spent their morning getting litter off of streets and out of ditch lines.

Volunteers met at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market, and they were given pickers, gloves and safety vests.

Each volunteer also received a lunch voucher at a local restaurant.

