Volunteers clean streams in Letcher County town devastated by flood

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mud has been pushed out of streets and renovations are ongoing as the Neon community looks to rebuild after the July flood.

The recovery process has been long and hard.

“Well, we’re quite a ways from where we wanna be, but it’s a slow process,” Neon Mayor Ricky Burke said.

Dozens of volunteers, from teenagers to adults, gathered on Saturday to participate in a river clean-up sponsored by Double Kwik.

They split up into groups and went through town fishing for debris in creeks.

“I’m really proud of the people in town. They’ve done excellent getting businesses and churches and everything back up and running. This flood was just a lot worse than the ones we’ve had before, so it took quite a bit more effort and work to get where we’re at,” Ricky Burke said.

Some volunteers are still coming to Neon from out of the state.

“I have people contact me every day and say, ‘hey, can I do this, or do that?’ Even a lot of people away from here are still calling, wanting to come in and help out,” Ricky Burke said.

Volunteers also gathered in Jenkins for a river clean-up. The Whitesburg river sweep was postponed because of recent heavy rain.

