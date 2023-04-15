Tracking Sunday showers and storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first half of the weekend remains mostly quiet, but we are tracking some changes by Sunday.

Tonight through Sunday night

The forecast remains mostly quiet across the mountains tonight, but it will be mild and muggy. Temperatures only fall into the upper-50s, as a result, some patchy fog will be possible. Be sure to use caution on the road if you have any Saturday night plans. For most of us, we stay dry tonight, but a stray shower can not be ruled out.

We are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. The threat for severe weather is very low, but some showers could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. A Level 1 risk of severe weather is in place for areas along and east of I-75.

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC)

Again, the threat is low, but stay weather aware and have the WYMT First Alert Weather app on standby just in case. Highs on Sunday top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Into Sunday night, our weather system pushes off to the east, so we begin to dry out. A stray shower can not be ruled out, especially during the evening hours, but most of us stay dry and chilly. Lows fall into the lower-40s by Monday morning.

Another Stretch of Dry Weather

We are tracking another stretch of dry, comfortable weather across the region to kick off the new work week.

We remain dry and mostly sunny on Monday. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-40s. Winds will be breezy as we start the new week.

Dry weather continues into Tuesday. Temperatures warm into the mid-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-40s. Again, winds will be breezy on Tuesday.

Another dry, mild and breezy day is on tap for Wednesday. Highs soar into the upper-70s and lower-80s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows only fall into the upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

Our dry streak looks to stick around into Thursday. Highs reach the lower-80s under plenty of sunshine. Lows only dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

We are tracking our next weather system on Friday. Scattered showers look possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures look to reach the mid-70s. We will keep an eye on it and keep you posted.

