Talking with kids about Monday’s mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s bank shooting marks the 147th mass shooting nationwide this year.

The tragedy on April 10 comes two weeks after a shooter entered an elementary school in Nashville and killed six people.

Some parents have explained to their kids what happened at Old National bank, while some may still be searching for the right words.

“Unfortunately, for my kids, being students at a school near here, it’s a part of life,” Jessica Jahn, a mother of two girls said.

Jessica said her family has open communication and talks about things like gun violence and mass shootings.

On Monday, her kids’ school went on lockdown multiple times.

“We have an intercom system at our school, and when it went off, we kind of knew because it has become so much more common,” eighth grader Matilda Wissig said. “At least once a week, there’s a threat somewhere near us. It’s scary that we just know that something is going to happen.”

“The sad thing is you cannot stop it when it happens,” said Frannie Jahn, a third grader.

Frannie, her mother Jessica, and older sister Matilda went to the Old National Bank memorial on Friday. She drew a heart on each cross representing Tommy Elliot, Deana Eckert, Juliana Farmer, Joshua Barrick, and James Tutt, which is Frannie’s way of coping after Monday’s tragedy.

“It makes me sad,” Frannie said.

As the Jahn family looks around the Old National Bank memorial, they see each bouquet of flowers and message of love and hope as unity in Louisville.

Matilda hopes together people spark change to create, so her little sister doesn’t live through more lockdowns and mass shootings.

“I hope that eventually one day these people come together and make something work and stop it,” Matilda said. “It may take a while because things like that just don’t solve themselves.

Some schools recommend not discussing Monday’s tragedy with younger kids. Jessica Jahn, who is also a mental health specialist, advises parents to let their kids come to them with any questions and start conversations from there.

