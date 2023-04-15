Republican gubernatorial candidates gather at 2023 Southern KY Lincoln Day Dinner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Republican Party of Warren County hosted its annual Southern Kentucky Lincoln Day Dinner at the National Corvette Museum on Friday, with some marquee names in attendance.

Many Kentucky Republicans gathered together for a night of celebration amongst the party heading into the Kentucky Primary next month. Five of the top Republican candidates for Governor were in attendance, including:

Daniel Cameron, Kentucky Attorney General

Kelly Craft, former United Nations Ambassador

Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner

Mike Harmon, Kentucky State Auditor

Alan Keck, Mayor of Somerset, KY

All of the candidates addressed the audience, hoping to capture some extra votes heading into the Kentucky Primary.

“The circuit is full right now. These are great opportunities to go community-by-community, sharing our vision and telling why we are fit to lead Kentucky,” said Alan Keck, Mayor of Somerset.

This was the first time each major candidate was in the same room together since announcing their candidacy. They said regardless of who wins the Kentucky Primary, there is one goal for the Republican Party heading into the General Election in November.

“I feel like we have the best chance of beating Andy Beshear this fall. With just a few weeks left, we are going to be criss-crossing Kentucky and humbly asking Republicans for the chance to carry the baton and be the Republican nominee,” said Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner.

“I will be your Governor,” said Kelly Craft, former United Nations Ambassador. “There will be no Washington establishment running my office. I see a job that needs to be done, and I know a thing about jobs.”

Asa Hutchison, the 46th Governor of Arkansas and Republican Candidate for President of the United States, delivered the keynote speech for the dinner. Hutchison said it is time for a change in command, not only in Kentucky, but the United States as a whole.

“I believe that America must lead. If America does not lead the free world, then who is going to step up?” Hutchison asked.

“I am optimistic about our future. I am optimistic about our country, because I see people in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, that love our country. They know how to work hard. They are entrepreneurs. They understand the risk and reward for that, and the freedom that we have to be effective.”

The Lincoln Day Dinner played a crucial role in earning votes along the final stretch of the campaign trail.

The Kentucky Primary is on Tuesday, May 16.

