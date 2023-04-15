Michael Jones named head basketball coach at Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers have named their new head coach, and the name will be familiar to 13th Region basketball fans.

Former Harlan County head coach Michael Jones will take over the program once coached by his father.

Jones led the Black Bears to a 13th Region title in 2017 and won five district titles in his tenure.

Clay County finished the 2022-23 season with a 15-16 record, falling to North Laurel in the district championship and coming up short by just one point to Barbourville in the first round of the region tournament.

Jones’s father, Mike Jones, was a 1970 graduate of Clay County who coached the Tigers for six years, winning the 2001 regional title.

