Man sets world record with more than 3,200 pushups in an hour

Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for...
Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for most in an hour.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISBANE, Australia (CNN) - An Australian man has pushed his way into record history.

Lucas Helmke set a new world record after completing more than 3,206 pushups in just one hour.

When compiling the numbers, that comes out to about 53 every minute or almost one a second.

The 33-year-old pulled off the feat at his gym last November, but Helmke says he was recently informed that the record had been approved.

Helmke told Guinness World Records that it took him two to three years to build up the physical strength.

He says he wanted to inspire his 1-year-old son by showing him that nothing is impossible.

The previous pushup record was set last April by another Australian, Daniel Scali, who completed 3,182 pushups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Co. Crash
Monticello Police officer seriously injured following Laurel Co. crash
Man flown out after suffering heat exhaustion while trying to put out brush fire
Photo Courtesy: Junior's Hibachi Facebook
Opening date announced for new Hibachi restaurant in Perry County
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman arrested on assault charges following fight that left one man injured

Latest News

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Pocket-sized Chihuahua becomes world’s shortest dog alive
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of two Fort Campbell soldiers