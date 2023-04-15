Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) - Police have quarantined four dogs who they say mauled a man to death in Minnesota.

The attack happened in the man’s backyard as he was watching the animals.

Neighbors say they heard screams for help coming from a home in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

Police say when they arrived four pit bulls were attacking a man, identified as 22-year-old Dezmond Trawick, in the backyard.

Officers struck one of the dogs with a less lethal round. The dogs then dispersed and went inside.

By then, however, Trawick had sustained extensive bites on most of his body.

His injuries were too much for him to survive and he died at the hospital.

It was reported the pit bulls did not live at the home and Trawick was watching the dogs.

They’re now in quarantine during a dangerous dog process and investigation and in the custody of an animal holding facility, Pups Under Police Security.

It is unknown if the owner plans to surrender the animals to police or attend a dangerous dog hearing.

