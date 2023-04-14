Woman arrested on assault charges following fight that left one man injured

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing charges for her role in a fight that left one man injured.

It happened Wednesday night off Chaney Ridge Road north of London.

Police were called to the scene for what started out as a complaint call but turned into much more.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a severe cut on his left arm. Using an interpreter due to a language barrier, police were able to find out he was trying to break up the fight between the suspect, Suyapa Patricia Avilez-Castillo, 26, of London and another woman when he was cut.

Avilez-Castillo was arrested and charged with assault.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and is being held there on a $25,000 cash bond.

