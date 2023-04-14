Why was the shooter in the Louisville mass shooting not identified as a potential threat?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to his family, the shooter involved in Monday’s mass shooting in Louisville was seeking counseling for anxiety and depression before taking the lives of five people at the Old National Bank downtown.

Questions have been raised about why this assailant was not identified as a threat to society by counselors before he went on a shooting spree.

EKU professor of psychology Dr. Dustin Wygant says the real issue is that it’s a complicated matter linking psychological mental health to acts of violence.

“The field of psychology and psychiatry, when we think about predictions of violence, this is very difficult to make these predictions,” said Dr. Wygant.

Dr. Wygant says, in Kentucky, there are very few ways in which people and mental health professionals can bring to attention when people are showing an elevated risk for violence, but he says it’s also up to the mental health professional to ask key questions.

“Mental health professionals knowing what to look for and asking the right questions so that we can thoroughly assess for one’s risk for violence,” said Dr. Wygant.

Dr. Wygant says if you have a loved one who is having mental issues and you are concerned about them harming themselves or others, there are some key indicators to look out for. He says they include increased substance abuse, being more disengaged from others and feeling more begrudged by others.

“You know, it’s really those behavior indicators that are more of a predictor of who might engage in violence versus just having anxiety, having depression and other types of mental conditions,” said Dr. Wygant. “It’s those kinds of situations coupled with rapid access to lethal means being the picture that we see in so many of these cases.”

Questions as to why remain, but Dr. Wygant says most mental illness patients don’t produce a mass shooter situation.

“We have to appreciate that millions of people in this country are suffering from mental illness every day, and the vast, vast majority of those individuals will not commit acts of violence,” said Dr. Wygant. “In fact, research shows that people with mental illness are more likely to be harmed by violence than being the perpetrator of violence.”

If you or someone you know needs help, it’s out there. Call 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline.

