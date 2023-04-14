TikTok banned on TN public college campuses

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed a bill on Thursday that would ban all apps that are associated with the People’s Republic of China on public college campuses.

SB0834/HB1445 bans those apps or video platforms associated with the party from college internet access. The apps can still be accessed through personal WiFi or cellular plants.

In the discussion of the bill on March 23, the sponsor of the bill Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, said the bill would ban any app associated with the Chinese Communist Party.

Faison also said that the bill does not specify TikTok but that he did not know of another app associated with the People’s Republic of China.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released
Laurel Co. Crash
Monticello Police officer seriously injured following Laurel Co. crash
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
John Phillip Meadows sentenced to life in prison by Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling
Southern Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
Officials are working to find answers in after a pack of dogs kill a 61 year old woman in...
Officials working to find answers in deadly Southern Kentucky dog attack

Latest News

Flood survivor rebuilding home
Rebuilding homes after July flood continues to be long process for Letcher Countians
Vote here sign (FILE)
KY voter registration remains steady as May primary nears
Martin County man convicted of receiving, producing child pornography
Cristal Pace
Harlan High guidance counselor receives KCTCS Pathfinder Award