Teenage girl rescues dog from water pipe

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After taking her dogs out to use the bathroom, one of them came up missing and that is when Chloe Hall, 17, of Floyd County community Bypro tried to find her.

Chyna, 4-month-old Belgian Malinois fell into a water pipe near their home.

The water pipe is approximately 100 to 200 feet long, and Chyna got stuck trying to get out.

Hall said she sounded close, but it was just the echo.

“With how loud she was being, we thought she was super close but no, a good 50, 60 feet down in there,” she explained.

She said it was one of the scariest moments of her life, thinking one of her bestfriends was gone.

“I genuinely thought we were going to lose her,” she said.

Even with the freezing cold water, she jumped in to save Chyna.

With water splashing everywhere, Chloe said she knew she had to keep going.

“And we were trying to get her out in every way possible and I just had to swallow back that fear and just keep on going,” she explained.

While trying to save Chyna, Chloe got stuck as well, but that did not stop her.

“And I just kept pulling her and I was honestly... I was at a point where I just could not go anymore but I had to get baby Chyna out of there,” she said.

Neighbors and friends came with ropes to try and pull both of them out and eventually, they were free.

Hall said they will have to keep an extra eye out for her.

