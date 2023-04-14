Showers and storms work in for the weekend

By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve had a beautiful stretch of weather during the past week and it looks like we’ve got a nice stretch of weather ahead. Unfortunately, we’ll have the potential for some showers and thunderstorms pushing into the region...perfectly overlapping the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Scattered to spotty showers look to continue working through our otherwise mostly cloudy skies overnight. The clouds keep us rather mild overnight, with lows in the middle 50s.

A bit of a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde day on Saturday. Our cutoff low that brought us showers during the day today will continue to scoot to the east during the day. That means that shower chances will be decreasing as we increase some sunshine into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will respond nicely to the sunshine, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Clouds do start to increase from west to east overnight as a cold frontal boundary start to push into the region. Lows only fall into the 60s.

Into Next Week and Beyond

Our cold front looks to cross the region as we head into the midday hours on Sunday. The best ingredients for some isolated severe weather will be well to our north, but I can’t rule out a rogue wind gust or some heavy rain as storms cross the region early Sunday afternoon. Temperatures surge up into the lower 70s ahead of the front despite plentiful cloud cover. Cool air continues filtering in late Sunday night as lows drop into the lower 40s.

That sets up a couple of days of below average highs early next week with plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Despite that, highs stay in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll return to the 70s as high pressure remains in control temporarily toward the middle of next week.

