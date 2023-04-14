Showers and storms around to start a back and forth weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our nice stretch of weather has come to a brief end, but at least the temperatures will stay on the milder side for much of the extended forecast.

Today and Tonight

Scattered showers and storms will be the name of the game today. It will be a dreary end to the work and school week. While you might not need it all day, I would keep the rain gear handy. While some of the storms could be a little gusty, we are not expecting any severe weather today. Highs will climb into the low 70s.

Spotty showers will continue for a little while tonight under slowly clearing skies. Lows will drop back into the upper 50s.

Weekend Forecast

It’s going to be a back-and-forth forecast this weekend. Saturday looks to be the better of the two days, with a mix of sun and clouds with more of each at times and only a stray shower or two. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s before dropping to around 60 under partly cloudy skies overnight.

Rain chances return Sunday with a cold front. I still believe we will reach our daytime high in the low 70s before noon. Some thundershowers are possible Sunday afternoon and some of the rain could be a bit heavy. Once the front passes, we will keep scattered chances in the mix and drop into the mid-40s by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

Monday will be the coolest day in the next 7. Highs will try to make it back to 60 degrees under a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, but they may not make it out of the upper 50s for some. Stray shower chances are also possible. Lows overnight will drop to around 40 as skies start to clear.

Most of next week looks great as the sunshine returns Tuesday and will linger for several days.

Have a good weekend! Stay dry!

