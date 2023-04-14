SEKY police department getting first ever K9 unit

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Harlan County police department will soon have another officer patrolling the streets ... this one on four legs.

In a post on Facebook, officials with the Cumberland Police Department announced they will welcome Gandi, their first-ever K9 unit.

The dog will officially join the force on April 24th.

The post thanks the Southern Ohio Police K9 group and trainer Dave Johnson for making the addition possible.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.