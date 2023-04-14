SEKY police department getting first ever K9 unit

Photo Courtesy: Cumberland Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Cumberland Police Department Facebook(Cumberland Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Harlan County police department will soon have another officer patrolling the streets ... this one on four legs.

In a post on Facebook, officials with the Cumberland Police Department announced they will welcome Gandi, their first-ever K9 unit.

The dog will officially join the force on April 24th.

The post thanks the Southern Ohio Police K9 group and trainer Dave Johnson for making the addition possible.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released
Laurel Co. Crash
Monticello Police officer seriously injured following Laurel Co. crash
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
John Phillip Meadows sentenced to life in prison by Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling
Southern Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
Officials are working to find answers in after a pack of dogs kill a 61 year old woman in...
Officials working to find answers in deadly Southern Kentucky dog attack

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman arrested on assault charges following fight that left one man injured
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing charges after falsely reporting possible mass shooting to federal agency
WYMT First Alert Weather
Showers and storms around to start a back and forth weekend
Paintsville Ambulance - 11:00 p.m.
Paintsville Ambulance - 11:00 p.m.