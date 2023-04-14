Rebuilding homes after July flood continues to be long process for Letcher Countians

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Recovering from the July flood has been a long process for Eastern Kentuckians across the region.

Some organizations continue to work with flood survivors as they rebuild.

”What’s starting to come up now is people thought it was just a mudslide or just water, and it has actually come up from under the floor and done some damage. So now, they’re starting to still see the mold issue. They’re starting to see walls separating from the floor,” Letcher County Long Term Recovery Group Secretary Kim Miles said.

Miles said housing is the biggest issue. Some flood survivors are living paycheck-to-paycheck as they try to keep themselves fed while working to rebuild their homes.

“I was gonna start on my bathroom. I had to buy two cut-offs, water cut-off valves. At that time, I didn’t have no money to buy them. So, I had to put that off until I got paid so I can go buy that, you know. It’s just, small things add up,” flood survivor Larry Easterling said.

Easterling received some financial help from FEMA, but his own wallet and hands have provided most of his home rebuild.

Once living in a flood relief camper, Easterling, who works for the Kentucky Department of Highways, was a go-to man for maintenance-related work.

After items were stolen from his house, however, Easterling decided rebuilding his home could not wait.

“Where I left my house and nobody was around, I got robbed twice. Over $10,000 worth of stuff out of my garage and my home. I gotta buy those tools back now, you know,” Larry Easterling said.

Flood debris also remains in Larry Easterling’s yard, along with many other areas nearby.

Kim Miles said flood survivors are tired of looking at it.

“You do hear the debris complaints, and just complaints about needing their personal property restored a little better, and faster,” Miles said.

A Letcher County “River Clean-Up” will be held on Saturday, April 14, at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers can meet at the Pine Mountain Grill Banquet Room.

