Preston Spradlin inks extension with MSU through 2026-27 season

By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - For Preston Spradlin, the mountains of Appalachia have always been home.

For the next four seasons, Spradlin’s home will remain in Morehead.

MSU announced on Friday that Spradlin has earned a contract extension to coach the Eagles men’s basketball program through the 2026-27 season.

“My family and I are tremendously grateful for the commitment our administration has made to this staff and the continued success of our program. Representing this University and living in the Morehead community over the past nine years has been an incredible blessing, and we look forward to growing our family and basketball program for years to come,” Spradlin said in a statement. “We are thankful for our fans and the meaningful relationships we have built throughout the community. Their loyal support has made it an easy decision for us to continue to serve and live out our purpose by leading this program.”

The Eagles are coming off their first regular-season OVC championship in nearly 40 years and their third consecutive 20-plus win season, including an upset of Clemson in the NIT.

“We are excited to be able to support Preston, the staff, and ultimately the young men who represent Morehead State in a first-class manner,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Jaime Gordon. “Preston has done an outstanding job of building a championship program with integrity and the best interest of our students at the heart of their culture. Coach Spradlin embodies what it means to be an Eagle, and we are excited to have him continue to build a legacy at MSU. I am proud to have him leading our basketball program for the foreseeable future.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

