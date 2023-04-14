Popular Letcher County restaurant closing later this month

Heritage Kitchen
Heritage Kitchen(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After nearly 8 years in business, a Main Street mainstay in downtown Whitesburg will close its doors later this month.

In a post on Facebook, the owners of Heritage Kitchen announced the restaurant will serve its final meal on Friday, April 28th.

“We cherish the friendships we’ve made, the staff we’ve had, the meals we’ve prepared - through the good times and bad. We are glad we were here to help the community through some of the toughest times during COVID and the flood.” owners Brad Shepherd and Daryl Royse said in the post.

The business first opened in September 2015.

