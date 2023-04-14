‘Our city and county really need this’: City of Paintsville adds new ambulance to its fleet

Paintsville Fire Department
Paintsville Fire Department(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville Fire Department (PFD) staffs its own ambulance crews to serve the city of Paintsville as well as the greater Johnson County area. Since 2020, a spike in EMS calls has led officials to seek a solution to better service the area.

“The number of runs over the past three years have increased quite a bit, so we had to have another ambulance to make sure that we could take care of the people in Johnson County and Paintsville,” said Paintsville Mayor Bill Runyon.

The new ambulance is a 2022 model with only 11,000 miles. Much less than the department’s other units, which range anywhere from 15-20 years old.

“We are getting some age on some of our equipment, and you have to have a plan to replace those as they get older, so this is a good start in that plan,” said PFD Chief Edgar Pack Jr.

The new ambulance is also smaller than the department’s other units, which makes getting to calls on tight alleyways and hollows much easier, but the unit still has plenty enough room to fit all the necessary gear to qualify as an advanced life support (ALS) unit.

“This one has all the necessary equipment, but it’s just a little bit smaller because there’s some roads that we have to use ambulances on that we need a smaller vehicle,” said Mayor Runyon.

Those with the department add that the outside, which was designed by PFD Captain Ben Cook and voted on by the entire department, is immaculate, but they are still waiting on the equipment and state certification before the new ambulance can start responding to calls.

Chief Pack also said the department has responded to more than 1,000 calls in 2023 alone, adding the extra ambulance is a vital asset to the community and county.

