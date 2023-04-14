Opening date announced for new Hibachi restaurant in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know when a popular food truck business is going to open the doors to their brick-and-mortar restaurant in Hazard.

Back in February, the owners of Junior’s Hibachi announced that in addition to their mobile food trucks, they would open a sit-down place in the shopping center between Tim Short and Clutts car dealerships.

On Thursday, they announced in a Facebook post they will be open for business starting on Thursday, March 20th.

For right now, they will be open at the new location from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the items they sell on the trucks, they plan to add egg rolls, fountain drills and a new dessert item.

