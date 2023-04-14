Martin County man convicted of receiving, producing child pornography

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Donald York, 60, was convicted by a federal jury in Pikeville on four counts of producing child pornography and two counts of receiving child pornography.

After being indicted in 2022, evidence showed York used a minor to engage in sexually explicit acts for the purpose of producing child pornography and then uploaded photos of the victim online.

The FBI, Kentucky State Police and Ashland Police Department all played a role in conducting the investigation.

York will appear for sentencing in August 2023, where he faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years for each of the six charges.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released
Laurel Co. Crash
Monticello Police officer seriously injured following Laurel Co. crash
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
John Phillip Meadows sentenced to life in prison by Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling
Southern Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
Officials are working to find answers in after a pack of dogs kill a 61 year old woman in...
Officials working to find answers in deadly Southern Kentucky dog attack

Latest News

Flood survivor rebuilding home
Rebuilding homes after July flood continues to be long process for Letcher Countians
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
TikTok banned on TN public college campuses
Vote here sign (FILE)
KY voter registration remains steady as May primary nears
Cristal Pace
Harlan High guidance counselor receives KCTCS Pathfinder Award