Martin County man convicted of receiving, producing child pornography

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Donald York, 60, was convicted by a federal jury in Pikeville on four counts of producing child pornography and two counts of receiving child pornography.

After being indicted in 2022, evidence showed York used a minor to engage in sexually explicit acts for the purpose of producing child pornography and then uploaded photos of the victim online.

The FBI, Kentucky State Police and Ashland Police Department all played a role in conducting the investigation.

York will appear for sentencing in August 2023, where he faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years for each of the six charges.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.