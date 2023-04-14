Man flown out after suffering heat exhaustion while trying to put out brush fire

(WHSV)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is recovering after being found unresponsive while fighting a brush fire.

On Thursday afternoon, crews from the London-Laurel Rescue Squad and Ambulance Inc of Laurel County were called to the woods near Hawk Creek Road.

When they arrived, crews found the man was passed out from what was believed to be heat exhaustion.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to St. Joesph London and then flown out to another hospital by helicopter.

We do not know where he was taken or his current condition.

