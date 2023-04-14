KY voter registration remains steady as May primary nears

Vote here sign (FILE)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced voter registration remained steady in Kentucky as the May 16 primary election nears.

“Voter interest remains steady as May 16 approaches,” explained Adams. “To vote in the Republican or Democratic primary election for constitutional offices like governor, be sure you register to vote by Monday’s deadline.”

Adams said, in March, more than 6,400 new voters were registered, while nearly 4,800 were removed for various reasons.

He said Republican registration accounted for 45.7 percent of the electorate, and Democratic registration accounted for 44.3 percent.

There are more than 345,000 voters registered under other political affiliations.

If you want to vote in the May 16 primary election, the deadline to register is Monday, April 17, at 4:00 p.m.

You can register here.

