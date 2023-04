HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the top players in the 13th Region is on to the next level.

Harlan guard Kaleb McLendon signed with Union College on Thursday.

McLendon was among Harlan’s scoring leaders this past season with 13.2 points per game. During his time in green and white, the Green Dragons won three 13th Region All “A” Championships.

