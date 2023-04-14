Hazard beats Lee County on walk-off inside the park home run

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a wild night in Wolfe County for some All “A” softball action.

In the second 14th Region semifinal, Hazard completed a come back against Lee County with a walk-off inside the park home run by 7th grader Mikayla Shepherd.

The Lady Dawgs will face the hosting Wolfe County Lady Wolves in the 14th Region All “A” Championship.

BASEBALL

Hazard 10, Knott Central 0 (6 innings) [14th Region All “A” Semifinals]

Wolfe County 15, Jackson City 0 (3 innings) [14th Region All “A” Semifinals]

Lawrence County 6, Letcher Central 4 [Kentucky 2A Section 8 Championship]

Barbourville 10, Somerset Christian 9 (8 innings)

Betsy Layne 1, Shelby Valley 0

Buckhorn 11, Red Bird 4

Clay County 9, Southwestern 2

Corbin 11, Somerset 1 (5 innings)

Floyd Central 8, East Ridge 2

Harlan 8, Hancock County TN 7

Knox Central 14, Jackson County 1 (5 innings)

Lynn Camp 22, Jellico TN 16

Middlesboro 19, Cumberland Gap TN 3 (5 innings)

Montgomery County 5, Estill County 4

Rowan County 12, Powell County 5

South Laurel 11, McCreary Central 1 (6 innings)

Whitley County 8, North Laurel 4

Williamsburg 8, Leslie County 2 (10 innings)

SOFTBALL

Lynn Camp 18, Harlan 11 [13th Region All “A” Semifinals]

Pineville 19, Barbourville 0 [13th Region All “A” Semifinals]

Wolfe County 7, Jackson City 0 [14th Region All “A” Semifinals]

Hazard 3, Lee County 2 [14th Region All “A” Semifinals]

Pike Central 4, Belfry 1 [Kentucky 2A Section 8 Championship]

Bell County 3, Harlan County 1

Corbin 6, South Laurel 4

Elliott County 23, Morgan County 12

Jackson County 12, Leslie County 2 [6 innings]

Knox Central 8, Clay County 4

Madison Central 11, Rockcastle County 1

North Laurel 9, Madison Southern 8 [8 innings]

Owsley County 13, Model 8

Pulaski County 10, Southwestern 0 [6 innings]

Tug Valley WV 10, East Ridge 4

