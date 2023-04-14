Harlan’s Will Austin and Jayden Ward sign with Union Football

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Harlan Green Dragons made their commitment to Union College official.

Will Austin and Jayden Ward signed to continue their academic and athletic careers this fall in Barbourville.

Wide receiver and defensive back Will Austin led the Green Dragons in receiving, with 289 yards and five touchdown receptions.

Running back and linebacker Jayden Ward led the team in scoring and rushing, with 1,423 yards for a total of 19 touchdowns on the season.

The pair helped Harlan to an 8-4 finish, falling to eventual state champions Pikeville in the first round of the state playoffs.

