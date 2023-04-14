Harlan High guidance counselor receives KCTCS Pathfinder Award

Cristal Pace
Cristal Pace(SKCTC)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan High School guidance counselor Cristal Pace was recognized on Friday with the KCTCS Pathfinder Award.

Pace became the first high school educator to receive the award.

It was established by the Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS), and it recognizes high school teachers and counselors for their outstanding efforts to help students with their college plans.

“High school teachers and counselors work tirelessly to help students succeed in the classroom, workplace, and community,” said Southeast President Vic Adams. “In that spirit, the Pathfinder Award recognizes those who go above and beyond for our next generation. Thanks to Cristal Pace, countless students in Harlan are able to follow their dreams and make sound decisions about their future.”

For more information on the Pathfinder of the Year Award, you can click here.

