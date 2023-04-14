Gun used in Louisville mass shooting to be auctioned off under KY law

Mayor Greenberg said the murder weapon will eventually be back on the streets under Kentucky’s current law.
Mayor Greenberg speaks amid aftermath of fatal mass shooting in Louisville.
Mayor Greenberg speaks amid aftermath of fatal mass shooting in Louisville.(WAVE)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - The assault rifle used to kill five people and injure several others in Louisville will soon be auctioned off and back on the streets.

The AR-15-style rifle was fired by 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon in the deadly mass shooting at Old National Bank on April 10, according to the Lousiville Metro Police Department. Officials said the rifle was purchased legally.

Previous Coverage
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

“Under current Kentucky law, the assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbors and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg. “That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law.”

Mayoral administration has taken action to remove the firing pin before turning over the confiscated gun to the state, but Mayor Greenberg said that’s not enough.

“It’s time to change this law,” said Mayor Greenberg. “Let us destroy illegal guns and destroy the guns that have been used to kill our friends and kill our neighbors.”

Mayor Greenberg said the state’s current gun laws enable violence and murder, and that change is needed to save lives and keep the community safe.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released
Laurel Co. Crash
Monticello Police officer seriously injured following Laurel Co. crash
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
John Phillip Meadows sentenced to life in prison by Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling
Southern Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
Officials are working to find answers in after a pack of dogs kill a 61 year old woman in...
Officials working to find answers in deadly Southern Kentucky dog attack

Latest News

Flood survivor rebuilding home
Rebuilding homes after July flood continues to be long process for Letcher Countians
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
TikTok banned on TN public college campuses
Vote here sign (FILE)
KY voter registration remains steady as May primary nears
Martin County man convicted of receiving, producing child pornography
Cristal Pace
Harlan High guidance counselor receives KCTCS Pathfinder Award