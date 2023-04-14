Former UK linebacker Bud Dupree signs with Falcons

Inks 1-year deal with Atlanta
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the...
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The Titans won 33-30 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)(Ben VanHouten | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky star Bud Dupree has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Dupree, 30, was released by the Titans in March after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the team in 2021.

Pittsburgh drafted Dupree in the first round in 2015. He played six seasons there, recording 39.5 sacks in 81 games.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released
Laurel Co. Crash
Monticello Police officer seriously injured following Laurel Co. crash
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
John Phillip Meadows sentenced to life in prison by Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling
Southern Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
Officials are working to find answers in after a pack of dogs kill a 61 year old woman in...
Officials working to find answers in deadly Southern Kentucky dog attack

Latest News

Preston Spradlin signs an extension.
Preston Spradlin inks extension with MSU through 2026-27 season
Hazard takes field against Perry Central
Hazard beats Lee County on walk-off inside the park home run
Kaleb McLendon - 1,000 point club
Kaleb McLendon signs with Union
Ryan Davidson signs with the Cumberlands.
Ryan Davidson signs with the Cumberlands