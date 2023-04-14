Fire chief discusses spring wildfire threat

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky spring forest fire season runs from February 15 through April 30.

As we enter a time of dry, warm weather, we spoke to one fire chief in the area about the higher than normal risk for wildfires.

This time of year, weather patterns make forest fires more common, which is only made worse by people burning at the wrong time. Burning is prohibited in the state between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the wildfire season.

“It’s not a good idea even after 6:00, because you have dry fuel on the ground and those fuels catch quickly and, first thing you know, you’ve got a pretty good size fire.” Paintsville Fire Chief Edgar Pack Jr. said.

Chief Pack added that, while people may be eager to start spring cleaning, to wait until after the end of the spring wildfire season because of how dry the region is.

