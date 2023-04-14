Fire chief discusses spring wildfire threat

Fireman and wildfire generic
Fireman and wildfire generic(MGN)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky spring forest fire season runs from February 15 through April 30.

As we enter a time of dry, warm weather, we spoke to one fire chief in the area about the higher than normal risk for wildfires.

This time of year, weather patterns make forest fires more common, which is only made worse by people burning at the wrong time. Burning is prohibited in the state between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the wildfire season.

“It’s not a good idea even after 6:00, because you have dry fuel on the ground and those fuels catch quickly and, first thing you know, you’ve got a pretty good size fire.” Paintsville Fire Chief Edgar Pack Jr. said.

Chief Pack added that, while people may be eager to start spring cleaning, to wait until after the end of the spring wildfire season because of how dry the region is.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs identified
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Police: One dead following early morning crash in Floyd County
Woman killed in head-on collision northeast of Somerset
Man connected to Leslie County murders released on ROR bond, retrial set for April 2024
KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released

Latest News

Laurel Co. Crash
One man seriously injured following Laurel Co. crash
The University of Pikeville is playing host to the first ever Kentucky Recycling Symposium this...
First Kentucky Recycling Symposium held in Pikeville
whitley co
Whitley Man Sentenced
laurel co
Laurel Co Burglary Arrest