Community rallies to support Monticello police officer injured in crash

Thompson was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center due to his injuries.
Thompson was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center due to his injuries.(WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello Police Department officer is currently in the hospital following a crash on Thursday.

Officer Jeramy Thompson was in London for training.

“He’s a very good officer. He’s not scared. He goes in at it. He works hard every day,” Kenneth Catron, Mayor of Monticello, said.

Officials said Thompson was on a motorcycle heading west on KY-30 on his way home. An SUV was turning onto KY-30 from the Hal Rogers Parkway when the collision occurred.

The crash caused a shutdown at the intersection while officials investigated.

Thompson was thrown from the bike and airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with serious injuries.

“As of right now he has multiple broken bones, his pelvis is shattered. Some internal. But he was his quirky self. He’s a jokester,” said Catron.

Thompson has worked for the Monticello PD for several years and was recently recognized for his work in a kidnapping case.

“He was a very integral part of getting that person back,” said Mayor Catron. “He didn’t step back, he stepped forward. I have to say our police department is good for that.”

Thompson is currently in the ICU unit in critical, but stable condition. We were told he may be able to leave the ICU by early next week, but he will face a long road to recovery.

The driver of the Nissan SUV was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in London for treatment.

