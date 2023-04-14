12 horses dead in early morning barn fire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several horses are dead after a barn fire in Lexington.

It happened early Friday morning at Four Winds Farm on South Yarnallton Pike.

Officials say that there were two people inside the barn at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out.

According to firefighters, one horse was able to be escorted out of the barn. One person was hurt in the process of saving that horse and taken to UK Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

There’s was also an apartment above the barn where another person was able to escape safely.

“There was a two-story apartment above that they actually had crews in, that fortunately for them, the horses actually woke them up and that’s how they were able to escape the fire,” said Capt. Tim Jones, Lexington Fire Dept.

Firefighters had to use the tanker and large hoses for the water supply for the fire. People in the area say they heard a loud sound, then looked out to see the barn in flames.

Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to determine exactly how many were lost.

The barn is reportedly a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

