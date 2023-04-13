WKYT Investigates: Student deaths in Rockcastle County

Students and staff at Rockcastle County Schools are dealing with extremely difficult circumstances - four separate tragedies under a tight time frame.
Students and staff at Rockcastle County Schools are dealing with extremely difficult...
Students and staff at Rockcastle County Schools are dealing with extremely difficult circumstances - four separate tragedies under a tight time frame.(WKYT)
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students and staff at Rockcastle County Schools are dealing with extremely difficult circumstances - four separate tragedies under a tight time frame.

Between late February and late March, three of their students unexpectedly died and one of their families was involved in a murder-suicide.

To help their students and staff deal with these unexplainable and unexpected losses, district leaders are hosting a community conversation.

“Losing a friend is very difficult, no matter what age you are, but as a student and as a young child, it’s very hard to process that grief, so our role as a district is providing support for them,” says Dr. Carrie Ballinger, the superintendent of Rockcastle County Schools. “It’s heartbreaking to see kids grieve, and we want to be able to support them.”

That is why Dr. Ballinger organized a community conversation, outside school hours, with dozens of local counselors and mental health professionals. She hopes Thursday night’s event sparks other conversations that may help other community members.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs identified
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Police: One dead following early morning crash in Floyd County
Woman killed in head-on collision northeast of Somerset
Man connected to Leslie County murders released on ROR bond, retrial set for April 2024
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman arrested after leading police on high speed chase in stolen car

Latest News

Man connected to Leslie County murders released on ROR bond, retrial set for April 2024
Mental health is at the forefront for many following the downtown Louisville mass shooting.
Experts emphasize importance of mental health following Louisville mass shooting
Organization started by retired LMPD officer to help support families
Car crash
Road closed following “serious crash” in Laurel County
Pinwheels supporting children
National non-profit creates office in EKY to advocate for abused children in court