WKYT Investigates: Student deaths in Rockcastle County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students and staff at Rockcastle County Schools are dealing with extremely difficult circumstances - four separate tragedies under a tight time frame.

Between late February and late March, three of their students unexpectedly died and one of their families was involved in a murder-suicide.

To help their students and staff deal with these unexplainable and unexpected losses, district leaders are hosting a community conversation.

“Losing a friend is very difficult, no matter what age you are, but as a student and as a young child, it’s very hard to process that grief, so our role as a district is providing support for them,” says Dr. Carrie Ballinger, the superintendent of Rockcastle County Schools. “It’s heartbreaking to see kids grieve, and we want to be able to support them.”

That is why Dr. Ballinger organized a community conversation, outside school hours, with dozens of local counselors and mental health professionals. She hopes Thursday night’s event sparks other conversations that may help other community members.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.