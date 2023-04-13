VSP investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police is currently investigating a single vehicle crash in Buchanan County. The crash occurred April 11 at 1:18 p.m. on Route 609, less than a mile south of Route 460.

According to VSP, a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina was traveling south on Route 609 (Bull Creek Rd.) when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned in a creek.

The driver, Nicholas A. Vanover, 44, Vansant, Va., was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by VSP Sr. Trooper C.J. Burkes.

