VSP investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police is currently investigating a single vehicle crash in Buchanan County. The crash occurred April 11 at 1:18 p.m. on Route 609, less than a mile south of Route 460.
According to VSP, a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina was traveling south on Route 609 (Bull Creek Rd.) when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned in a creek.
The driver, Nicholas A. Vanover, 44, Vansant, Va., was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation by VSP Sr. Trooper C.J. Burkes.
