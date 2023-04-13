Two Estill County men charged in drug investigation

(MGN ONLINE)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are facing charges for their role in a Central Kentucky drug investigation.

On Wednesday, members of the Madison County Drug Task Force, which includes members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department and Kentucky State Police, arrested Chad Newman, 38. He was arrested in the West Irvine community and taken to Three Forks Regional Detention Center.

Russell Riddell, 46, was cited for his charges in the case.

The investigation into the case started last year when the pair were believed to have been involved in a drug trafficking ring in Estill County.

Both men are now facing drug trafficking charges. Newman also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During the arrests, police said they found prescription pain medicine, suspected fentanyl, meth, money and several guns.

