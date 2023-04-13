Trent Noah, Rylee Samons named second team all-state by Courier-Journal

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WYMT) - It was a big year for individual accomplishments in the mountains.

Harlan County’s Trent Noah and Pikeville’s Rylee Samons were named second team all-state by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

SECOND TEAM

NAMESCHOOLCLASSPPG
Jasper JohnsonWoodford CountySo.20.1
Trent NoahHarlan CountyJr.26.5
Jaylen DavisMadison CentralSr.22.0
Jack EdelenMaleSr.17.4
Ayden EvansElizabethtownJr.16.1
Blake ReedBracken CountyJr.28.6
Ty PriceButler CountySo.31.2
Rylee SamonsPikevilleSr.22.6
Armelo BooneFrederick DouglassSo.16.0
Terrell HenryMason CountySr.17.8

THIRD TEAM

NAMESCHOOLCLASSPPG
Dallas RobertsNorth OldhamSr.17.7
Kenyon GoodinCollinsSr.18.7
Jack McCuneMcCracken CountySr.18.0
Malachi MorenoGreat CrossingSo.14.8
Gerard ThomasHenderson CountySr.18.1
Brett DeckerCentral HardinJr.23.0
Dylan HammondsGrant CountySr.25.6
Cyr MalongaEvangel ChristianSr.16.1
Zander CarterAshlandSo.22.2
Marcus EavesMadisonville-North HopkinsSr.20.0

HONORABLE MENTION

13th Region: None

14th Region: Christian Collins (Breathitt County), Jamel Hazell (Hazard), Austin Sperry (Breathitt County), Sawyer Thompson (Wolfe County)

15th Region: Brady Robinson (Betsy Layne)

