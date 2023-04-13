Trent Noah, Rylee Samons named second team all-state by Courier-Journal

(WYMT) - It was a big year for individual accomplishments in the mountains.

Harlan County’s Trent Noah and Pikeville’s Rylee Samons were named second team all-state by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL CLASS PPG Jasper Johnson Woodford County So. 20.1 Trent Noah Harlan County Jr. 26.5 Jaylen Davis Madison Central Sr. 22.0 Jack Edelen Male Sr. 17.4 Ayden Evans Elizabethtown Jr. 16.1 Blake Reed Bracken County Jr. 28.6 Ty Price Butler County So. 31.2 Rylee Samons Pikeville Sr. 22.6 Armelo Boone Frederick Douglass So. 16.0 Terrell Henry Mason County Sr. 17.8

THIRD TEAM

NAME SCHOOL CLASS PPG Dallas Roberts North Oldham Sr. 17.7 Kenyon Goodin Collins Sr. 18.7 Jack McCune McCracken County Sr. 18.0 Malachi Moreno Great Crossing So. 14.8 Gerard Thomas Henderson County Sr. 18.1 Brett Decker Central Hardin Jr. 23.0 Dylan Hammonds Grant County Sr. 25.6 Cyr Malonga Evangel Christian Sr. 16.1 Zander Carter Ashland So. 22.2 Marcus Eaves Madisonville-North Hopkins Sr. 20.0

HONORABLE MENTION

13th Region: None

14th Region: Christian Collins (Breathitt County), Jamel Hazell (Hazard), Austin Sperry (Breathitt County), Sawyer Thompson (Wolfe County)

15th Region: Brady Robinson (Betsy Layne)

