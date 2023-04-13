Trent Noah, Rylee Samons named second team all-state by Courier-Journal
(WYMT) - It was a big year for individual accomplishments in the mountains.
Harlan County’s Trent Noah and Pikeville’s Rylee Samons were named second team all-state by the Louisville Courier-Journal.
SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|PPG
|Jasper Johnson
|Woodford County
|So.
|20.1
|Trent Noah
|Harlan County
|Jr.
|26.5
|Jaylen Davis
|Madison Central
|Sr.
|22.0
|Jack Edelen
|Male
|Sr.
|17.4
|Ayden Evans
|Elizabethtown
|Jr.
|16.1
|Blake Reed
|Bracken County
|Jr.
|28.6
|Ty Price
|Butler County
|So.
|31.2
|Rylee Samons
|Pikeville
|Sr.
|22.6
|Armelo Boone
|Frederick Douglass
|So.
|16.0
|Terrell Henry
|Mason County
|Sr.
|17.8
THIRD TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|PPG
|Dallas Roberts
|North Oldham
|Sr.
|17.7
|Kenyon Goodin
|Collins
|Sr.
|18.7
|Jack McCune
|McCracken County
|Sr.
|18.0
|Malachi Moreno
|Great Crossing
|So.
|14.8
|Gerard Thomas
|Henderson County
|Sr.
|18.1
|Brett Decker
|Central Hardin
|Jr.
|23.0
|Dylan Hammonds
|Grant County
|Sr.
|25.6
|Cyr Malonga
|Evangel Christian
|Sr.
|16.1
|Zander Carter
|Ashland
|So.
|22.2
|Marcus Eaves
|Madisonville-North Hopkins
|Sr.
|20.0
HONORABLE MENTION
13th Region: None
14th Region: Christian Collins (Breathitt County), Jamel Hazell (Hazard), Austin Sperry (Breathitt County), Sawyer Thompson (Wolfe County)
15th Region: Brady Robinson (Betsy Layne)
