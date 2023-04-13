Temperatures spike ahead of end of the week rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a milder morning, temperatures will soar one more time before starting to fall with some approaching rain chances.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will once again wake up under clear skies. Most locations will start the day near the 50-degree mark with some folks a smidge cooler. Sunshine will send our temps past 80 degrees, topping out this afternoon in the low to maybe even mid-80s. It is going to be a warm day. The difference between today and most of the other days we’ve had this week is that we will start to see more clouds the deeper into the day we get. We should stay dry though all day, so that’s good news.

Tonight, the clouds take over and the rain chances pick up in spotty form late. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

The first of two waves of rain in the next few days starts on Friday. Scattered showers are possible in the morning and scattered storms are possible later. We are not expecting those storms to be severe, but we will let you know if anything changes. As of now, these just look like garden-variety spring storms. Highs will climb into the low 70s, even with cloudy skies and rain chances. Those chances will wind down for a little bit in the overnight hours as lows drop into the mid to upper 50s Friday night.

Saturday features a quick temperature boost before a cold front moves in on Sunday. We will spike in the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon with some spotty rain chances off and on throughout the day. Lows will drop to around 60 by Sunday morning.

A couple of changes when it comes to Sunday’s system: I now think we see an early morning high instead of a midnight one. It will still likely be before noon and then temperatures start dropping into the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. Rain chances will pick up and could be widespread as the front moves through Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will end up in the mid-40s by Monday morning.

The good news is that as quick as this rain moves in, it looks to move out just as quick. We’re back to a mix of sun and clouds by Monday and that drier trend should hold for most of next week. Temps will start to trend back up too.

