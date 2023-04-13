Student safety fair held at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A student safety fair was held at Eastern Kentucky University on Wednesday to show students how to stay safe on campus.

At Eastern Kentucky University, the welfare of students is prioritized, and for the entire week, EKU’s student government has made an effort to show students that they are protected in the event of a disaster.

“We just really like to promote student safety on our campus, and we’ve learned that that’s something important to our students here at EKU,” said Student Rights and Safety Committee Chair Tori Williams.

As a part of this safety week, they are hosting a safety fair. Student government member Seth Johnson says that although plans for this fair have been set for months, the timing of it seems right due to recent events

“All these mass shootings at college campuses have started to happen, so we want to make sure that students know who to contact if they see something and how to prepare us to prepare them for the event,” said Johnson.

One booth from the National Fire and Sprinkler Association (NFSA) even showed the importance of fire safety in a home through a live burn demonstration.

”On-campus housing in general in most parts of the country are protected from fire sprinklers when you get off campus though a lot of the housing does not have fire sprinklers,” said Ray.

Students were invited to watch the burn and see the difference that having a sprinkler system makes.

Student leaders say they hope this event helped create a safer environment for their campus.

