Southern Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

John Phillip Meadows, 60, of Williamsburg, was sentenced for murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Hon. Judge Paul Winchester handed down the sentencing.

The case was prosecuted by Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John Reynolds.

The case was investigated by Lieutenant Detective Wayne Bird from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Meadows’ life sentence is the seventh life sentence handed down since 2019.

