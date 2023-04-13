Showers work in to finish the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I hope you’ve been able to enjoy today, because changes are on the way as we finish the work week and head into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The dry weather looks to hang on just a little longer as we head through the overnight hours. However, clouds will build as lows only fall into the middle 50s overnight.

After nearly a week-long dry stretch, we’re back to tracking showers on First Alert Pinpoint Doppler as we head into the day on Friday as a low pressure cut off from the flow of the jet stream will linger to our south and east, bringing us scattered showers and thunderstorms for our Friday afternoon. Highs will still be mild despite the clouds, with highs in the middle 70s. Lows hang tough in the upper 50s as a few showers stick around.

The Weekend and Beyond

However, that’s when we watch another system try to push toward the mountains. Some showers will be possible as the cutoff low slowly moves out of the region. Southwesterly winds keep us warm though, as highs once again push 80°. However, that next system will slowly drag a cold front toward the region Saturday night and into Sunday, bringing us another shot for showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather chances look low, but I can’t rule out a rogue wind gust early Sunday. Sunday highs will be early, in the middle and upper 60s, before cooler air works in late.

No big system looks likely as we head through midweek. Dry skies take back over Monday with highs in the middle 60s. That cooler trend continues with perhaps a stray shower working in toward Tuesday or Wednesday. However, it’s starting to look like we warm back up a bit as we head into the later part of next week.

