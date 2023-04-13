Several mountain players named Courier-Journal to girls all-state teams

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT
(WYMT) - It was a big year for individual accomplishments in the mountains.

Five mountain girls basketball players were named second or third team all-state by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

SECOND TEAM

NAMESCHOOLCLASSPPG
Shaelyn SteeleRussellJr.19.8
Trinity RowePikevilleJr.16.2
Meadow TisdaleBowling GreenSr.13.2
Emma FiliatreauBethlehemSr.17.6
Dea BradleyHart CountyJr.26.1
Triniti RalstonSacred HeartSr.7.8
Peyton BradleyMeade CountySo.21.9
Lainey JohnsonAnderson CountySo.22.4
Kylee DennisSayreSr.28.7
Emily SizemoreNorth LaurelSr.17.0

THIRD TEAM

NAMESCHOOLCLASSPPG
Halle CollinsKnox CentralSo.27.1
Abby HoltmanRyleSr.15.2
Claire JohnsonMcCracken CountyJr.17.0
Abby MaggardHazardSr.24.8
Destiny JonesCentralJr.20.5
Kenleigh WoodsAshlandSo.18.6
Emily CoxSouth LaurelSr.18.7
Haley DillmanBullitt CentralSr.15.4
Love MaysDanvilleSr.21.8
Saniyah SheltonBowling GreenSr.10.1

HONORABLE MENTIONS

13th Region: Brooke Nichelson (North Laurel)

14th Region: Mikyra Caudill (Powell County), Kylie Gayheart (Knott Central), Courtney Hoskins (Leslie County), Carly Smith (Owsley County)

15th Region: Kennedy Harvel (Floyd Central), Emilea Preece (Paintsville)

16th Region: Jenna Hampton (Morgan County), Ella Sellars (Ashland)

