Several mountain players named Courier-Journal to girls all-state teams

Five mountain girls basketball players were named second or third team all-state by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL CLASS PPG Shaelyn Steele Russell Jr. 19.8 Trinity Rowe Pikeville Jr. 16.2 Meadow Tisdale Bowling Green Sr. 13.2 Emma Filiatreau Bethlehem Sr. 17.6 Dea Bradley Hart County Jr. 26.1 Triniti Ralston Sacred Heart Sr. 7.8 Peyton Bradley Meade County So. 21.9 Lainey Johnson Anderson County So. 22.4 Kylee Dennis Sayre Sr. 28.7 Emily Sizemore North Laurel Sr. 17.0

THIRD TEAM

NAME SCHOOL CLASS PPG Halle Collins Knox Central So. 27.1 Abby Holtman Ryle Sr. 15.2 Claire Johnson McCracken County Jr. 17.0 Abby Maggard Hazard Sr. 24.8 Destiny Jones Central Jr. 20.5 Kenleigh Woods Ashland So. 18.6 Emily Cox South Laurel Sr. 18.7 Haley Dillman Bullitt Central Sr. 15.4 Love Mays Danville Sr. 21.8 Saniyah Shelton Bowling Green Sr. 10.1

HONORABLE MENTIONS

13th Region: Brooke Nichelson (North Laurel)

14th Region: Mikyra Caudill (Powell County), Kylie Gayheart (Knott Central), Courtney Hoskins (Leslie County), Carly Smith (Owsley County)

15th Region: Kennedy Harvel (Floyd Central), Emilea Preece (Paintsville)

16th Region: Jenna Hampton (Morgan County), Ella Sellars (Ashland)

