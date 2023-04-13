Several mountain players named Courier-Journal to girls all-state teams
(WYMT) - It was a big year for individual accomplishments in the mountains.
Five mountain girls basketball players were named second or third team all-state by the Louisville Courier-Journal.
SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|PPG
|Shaelyn Steele
|Russell
|Jr.
|19.8
|Trinity Rowe
|Pikeville
|Jr.
|16.2
|Meadow Tisdale
|Bowling Green
|Sr.
|13.2
|Emma Filiatreau
|Bethlehem
|Sr.
|17.6
|Dea Bradley
|Hart County
|Jr.
|26.1
|Triniti Ralston
|Sacred Heart
|Sr.
|7.8
|Peyton Bradley
|Meade County
|So.
|21.9
|Lainey Johnson
|Anderson County
|So.
|22.4
|Kylee Dennis
|Sayre
|Sr.
|28.7
|Emily Sizemore
|North Laurel
|Sr.
|17.0
THIRD TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|PPG
|Halle Collins
|Knox Central
|So.
|27.1
|Abby Holtman
|Ryle
|Sr.
|15.2
|Claire Johnson
|McCracken County
|Jr.
|17.0
|Abby Maggard
|Hazard
|Sr.
|24.8
|Destiny Jones
|Central
|Jr.
|20.5
|Kenleigh Woods
|Ashland
|So.
|18.6
|Emily Cox
|South Laurel
|Sr.
|18.7
|Haley Dillman
|Bullitt Central
|Sr.
|15.4
|Love Mays
|Danville
|Sr.
|21.8
|Saniyah Shelton
|Bowling Green
|Sr.
|10.1
HONORABLE MENTIONS
13th Region: Brooke Nichelson (North Laurel)
14th Region: Mikyra Caudill (Powell County), Kylie Gayheart (Knott Central), Courtney Hoskins (Leslie County), Carly Smith (Owsley County)
15th Region: Kennedy Harvel (Floyd Central), Emilea Preece (Paintsville)
16th Region: Jenna Hampton (Morgan County), Ella Sellars (Ashland)
