Ryan Davidson signs with the Cumberlands

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best North Laurel basketball players in school history is on to the next level.

Ryan Davidson signed his national letter of intent this afternoon to continue his athletic and educational career with the University of the Cumberlands.

Davidson lead a storied four year career with the jaguars which included passing the 2,000 point threshold, numerous all conference and regional awards.

And the highlight of it all, hitting an amazing game-winning shot against Harlan in the regional tournament which help propel his North Laurel team to a trip to Rupp Arena.

Ryan averaged over 18 points per game to go along with 5 rebounds and will be a great addition to the Patriots team next season.

