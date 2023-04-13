Road reopened following Laurel Co. crash

Car crash
Car crash(MGN Online)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***

The road was reopened Thursday evening.

No other details were released.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported a “serious crash” Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Hal Rogers Parkway at KY-30 in London.

Officials confirmed the road would be closed for several hours while the investigation continues.

Drivers should find a different route.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs identified
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Police: One dead following early morning crash in Floyd County
Woman killed in head-on collision northeast of Somerset
Man connected to Leslie County murders released on ROR bond, retrial set for April 2024
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman arrested after leading police on high speed chase in stolen car

Latest News

The University of Pikeville is playing host to the first ever Kentucky Recycling Symposium this...
First Kentucky Recycling Symposium held in Pikeville
whitley co
Whitley Man Sentenced
laurel co
Laurel Co Burglary Arrest
Clayton Jackson Follow - Keaton 6
Clayton Jackson Follow - Keaton 6