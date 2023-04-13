Road reopened following Laurel Co. crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***

The road was reopened Thursday evening.

No other details were released.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported a “serious crash” Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Hal Rogers Parkway at KY-30 in London.

Officials confirmed the road would be closed for several hours while the investigation continues.

Drivers should find a different route.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.